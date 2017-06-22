Evan Allan Menchel | TahoeDailyTribune.com

December 30, 1991 – June 20, 2017

Our beautiful, spiritual, creative, loving Evan Allan Menchel has left us to soon on June 20th, 2017.

If you've ever met Evan, you remembered him. His time on this earth was short but glorious. He had a different outlook on life that very few could conceive. He lived for experiences.

His love for humanity was embraceable. His joys were: hiking, skiing, cooking, biking, driving, swimming, cars, motorcycles and crafting.

He left behind a Mother -Lora Menchel, Step Dad- Todd Shewbridge, Father -Richard Menchel, Step Mom-Debra Menchel, Beloved Sister -Christine Menchel, Brother-In-Law -Sky and his beloved furbaby -Audee along with extended Menchel/Saunders family.

Evan enjoyed his dash and he always believed in living life to the fullest, he will forever be remembered in our hearts.

May his soul rest in peace.

Celebration of life to be held on Monday the 26th at 3:00 P.M. at Lake Tahoe Golf Course, 2500 Emerald Bay Rd. South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150