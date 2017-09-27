1925 ~ 2017

Evelyn Worley, beloved mother and grandmother, has died at the age of 91 from cancer.

Evelyn was born in Cleveland, Ohio on 11/30/1925 to Edward and Helen Jacobs. She had one older brother. At the age of 19, she married her first husband and they moved to the southern states of the U.S. While living in North Carolina, they had two daughters. Her 2nd marriage took them to California where she lived the rest of her life. In her home town of Alameda, Evelyn became a successful real estate agent. After retirement, she moved to "the cabin" in Twain Harte and enjoyed traveling.

Evelyn was an avid golfer, bridge player, seamstress, volunteer and lover of dogs. Two months before her death, she played nine holes of golf and was an active volunteer in several local non-profit organizations. She was also a member of the sorority, P.E.O., and had many close sorority sisters. On her 90th birthday, she hosted a well-attended party for her many friends in South Lake Tahoe. She was always a gracious hostess.

She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, one grandson and his wife, one granddaughter, and one great granddaughter. She will be deeply missed.