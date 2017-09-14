Frances Maas (née Holden) passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2017 in Reno, Nevada. She was surrounded by family and is survived by five children: Lorie Ford (Dave), Kevin Maas, Teresa Pugh (Mitch), Brian Maas, and Ellen Miller (Bob). Fran was also blessed with fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, two of whom were born within a few days of her passing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, and son, David.

Fran spent much of her adult life in South Lake Tahoe working as a teacher's aide and office assistant for the South Lake Tahoe School District. She was always smiling, cheerful, and faith-filled, and the Holy Spirit worked in her and through her.

Fran's great kindness will be missed by all.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Incline Village, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Charities USA and designated for hurricane victims. Phone 1-800-919-9338 or http://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org.