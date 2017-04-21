Gary William Knight | TahoeDailyTribune.com

February 21, 1949 ~ April 19, 2017

Gary grew up in Atascadero, California and made many wonderful lasting friends in the area. He moved to South Lake Tahoe after serving in the Marines and spent several years working at Harvey's Casino. It was there that he met his wife, Susan. He also met and came to know many people from all over the United States as well as many other countries. Living in Tahoe wouldn't be complete without skiing and he and his wife enjoyed many years skiing the slopes of the Sierras with friends and their son, Brian.

Living on such a big beautiful lake inspired Gary and his wife to acquire a sailboat. Not knowing how to sail, their first outing on this boat involved an instruction book on how to sail with his reading the instruction to "let out the mainsail!", before almost beaching the boat on the shore. Not content with these adventures, Gary and Susan started travelling and were fortunate to make it to several different countries. Their son Brian accompanied them on a few of these trips, including one of their favorites, a trip to Fiji.

Gary had a wonderful memory and was an avid reader, particularly enjoying historical writings. As age advanced, it became apparent that their skiing days were over, so Gary and Susan retired to the Carson Valley area, and were lucky to

reside in Jack's Valley with its unsurpassed views of the Sierra Mountains. It is here that Gary passed away with his family by his side and the snow-capped mountains out his window.

Gary will be missed and thought of fondly by his many friends.

His family is so thankful for the friends who supported them through this challenging time and have come to know, all the more, that family and friends are what matter most in a person's life. Thank you to all who welcomed Gary into their hearts and lives.

A graveside remembrance will be held on Monday, May 1st at 12:00 noon at the Genoa Cemetery on Jack's Valley Road.

A potluck get-together of friends and family will immediately follow at the Knight home. Please call Susan at 775-392-0625 if you need directions.