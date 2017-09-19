Irene I. Myron passed away on August 13th, 2017 at her residence in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Irene was born in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada on October 18, 1927 to Richard Ernest Skeats and Annie May Skeats. Irene was married in Vancouver, Canada to her husband Kenneth Roderick Myron on May 23rd, 1946.

Irene's hobbies were bowling, music, family camping trips and she was an animal lover as well. Irene was also a volunteer for the Attic in South Lake Tahoe. She dedicated her life to raising her four children.

Irene Myron is survived by her husband, Ken Myron of South Lake Tahoe, her daughter Sandra Myron of South Lake Tahoe, Sandra's life partner, Terry Valdez, her three sons, Gary, Wayne and Keith who reside in San Diego, CA and plus five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Irene's siblings, Albert Skeats, Ann Tomklak and Pearl Hunt preceded her in death. Ethel McCready is her only surviving sister. She resides in Cloverdale, Canada. Irene leaves behind nieces and nephews in Vancouver, Canada.

A memorial will be announced at a later date.

We miss you dearly Mom. You were kind, gentle, patient, caring and the peacemaker in our family. You embodied the qualities of compassion and equanimity. Throughout our lives,our mother frequently said, "to each his own". She was so accepting and non-judgmental of others.

WE LOVE YOU MOM. YOU WERE THE BEST MOM EVER!