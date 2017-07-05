Jack McDermott | TahoeDailyTribune.com

July 3, 1948 ~ June 30, 2017

Jack McDermott passed away after a battle with ALS on June 30, 2017. He spent his last days surrounded by his loving sons in Huntington Beach, California.

Jack was born on July 3, 1948 in Anaheim and was an all American "beach boy". He grew up surfing and spending his days on the beach.

Jack was a long time local to South Lake Tahoe, and was loved by all. His contagious laugh and warm smile lit up a room. Jack was a lover to animals of any kind. He also had a passion for boating, the mountains, and his home at South Lake Tahoe. A skilled bartender, working at Nepheles for 30 years, Jack made a name as the NEVER blended drink master.

Jack was the father to Sean and Clay McDermott, and spent his later years as Grandpa to three beautiful grandchildren and one granddog.

To know Jack was to love Jack. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.

Please join his family and closest friends for a Celebration of Life on August 4th, 2017 at the Flight Deck Sports Bar & Grill, 1901 Airport Rd. #105, South Lake Tahoe beginning at 3 pm.