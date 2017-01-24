James Raymond (Routson) Wiggins | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Beloved father and friend to many, James Raymond (Routson) Wiggins, “Jimmy Ray”, passed away at age 69 on December 20th, 2016.

Jim loved life and all that it had to offer. He was passionate about spending time at the park with his grandson, and grand-dogs, skiing in Lake Tahoe and taking long rides with his friends and fellow members of the Tahoe Blue Riders Motorcycle Group.

He leaves behind his most proud accomplishments, his children, Matt, Shannon and his grandson, Benjamin, and three grand-dogs, Wrigley, Trooper and Leia.

Join his family and friends for a Celebration of Life Service, Thursday January 26th, 2017 at 2pm at the Fox and Hound Restaurant in Lake Tahoe.

“Life by the yard is hard, but life by the inch is a cinch. Live one day at a time.”