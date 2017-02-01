Janet W. Barnes | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Janet (Jan) Barnes passed away peacefully on January 20, 2017 at the Barton Skilled Nursing Facility after an extended Illness. Janet was born on August 25, 1937, in Oakland, California to James (Jim) and Ruth Williamson. She grew up in the Bay Area and married Paul Lee in 1959. They had three sons; Jeffrey, Gregory, and James, (Jimmy). Later they divorced and in 1964, Janet and her boys moved to their family summer home in Tahoe Paradise, Ca. In 1970, she married Clay Barnes, a local excavation contractor. Jan worked as a dental assistant, a casino hostess at Harrah’s Tahoe, and in several local gift shops including the Sahara, Horizon, and High Sierra casinos, and finally after 17 years in the camera department at Raley’s, Crescent V, she retired. All through her years in Tahoe, she was a member and volunteered with several local organizations including the Tahoe Women’s League, the Barton Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop and the Attic Thrift Store, and Cancer League at the annual See’s Candy sale.

Janet was a beautiful, caring, and loving soul. All who knew her said she always wore a beautiful smile and was one of the nicest people they’d ever met. What a wonderful legacy! She truly made her mark on our world and in the lives of her family and friends. Jan is survived by her loving children, Jeff, (Ali) and Jim, (Sara) and grandchildren; Ryan, Brandon, Travis, and Clayton. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Clay, and son Greg. At her request, there will be no services but please think of her occasionally as we consider how we treat each other. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s disease research.