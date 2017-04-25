Jeffrey Mark Mueller | TahoeDailyTribune.com

June 12, 1956 ~ March 17, 2017

It's with much sadness in our hearts that we say farewell, at least for now, to our little brother Jeffrey. Those who knew him would agree he was funny, friendly, kind, beguiling, sensitive, engaging, charming, and one of The Nicest Guys in the World.

Jeff was born in 1956 to Martin and Solange Mueller. He was the youngest of five siblings, and will forever be known as "our little brother." He grew up in the San Fernando Valley, that's where he met his lifelong love Teresa. They married in 1982. Jeff was a craftsman and worked in the trades all his life. He started out as a furniture builder, and later became a general manager for a door company in Simi Valley.

Jeff and Teresa moved to Lake Tahoe in 1996, and he went to work in construction. He had an outstanding reputation for being a hard worker, and could always be counted on to show up for work and be on time. He was well known by many locals, and was on a first name basis with almost everyone at Meeks Lumber, especially all the yard guys, whom he respected. For the past 5 years Jeff resided in Chico, California, where he passed away peacefully at home.

Jeff is survived by his brother Marty; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Richard Specchio; his brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Candice Mueller; his sister Monique McIntyre; nephews Garret and Justin McIntyre; and lifelong love Teresa Mueller.

The family plans to hold a private service for Jeff.

We Loved Him Dearly.