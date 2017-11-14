July 2, 1948 ~ November 7, 2017

John David Frick Jr. was born on July 2, 1948 and died unexpectedly on November 7, 2017.

John was born in Los Angeles, CA to Margaret and John David Frick. John lived and traveled to many places around the country before settling in the Tahoe region where he came to love the Sierra Nevada Mountains most.

John and his wife Geniene were together since 1998 and married in 2009. They shared a home in Pollock Pines and ran a business supporting adults with disabilities. John and Geniene found each other later in life and their love was true and strong.

He was at peace in the outdoors; his favorite place to be was in the quiet and calm of the mountains. John enjoyed hiking, snowshoeing, fishing, and recently purchased an RV so he and his wife could travel the country.

John had a quiet and gentle spirit. He was understanding, supportive and very much the protector of those closest to him. His family remembers John for his unconditional acceptance, his integrity and his adventurous spirit that made them believe that even the most challenging quest was possible.

He was a wonderful Grandpa and will be missed terribly by his entire family which includes his wife, Geniene McClellan-Frick; his brother, Douglas Frick and his wife Ellen Unher Frick; his sister, Leila Frick Roach and her husband Robert David Roach; his daughter Melissa Marie Ryan; step-children, Tami Silvera and her husband Mike Silvera; Eideann Newport, Cody Newport and his wife Laura Newport, and Chad Newport; grandchildren, Emily Ann Griffin, Kyle Joseph Ryan, and Summer Elizabeth Silvera; nephew Michael S. Roach and his wife Natasha Ellison Roach; nieces Jessica Megan Frick and Samantha Frick; and his step-mother Edith Elliott Frick. He was preceded in death by his daughter Carissa Ann Frick and his parents.

In lieu of flowers or gifts Johns' family request donations be made to Tahoe Turning Point in South Lake Tahoe.