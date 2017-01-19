Jose Jesus “Toro” Bobadilla | TahoeDailyTribune.com

1956 ~ 2016

South Lake Tahoe resident Jose Jesus Bobadilla a.k.a. Toro (as his friends called him) has passed away on December 24, 2016 at the age of 60 with his family beside him.

He was born on February 13, 1956 and moved to South Lake Tahoe in the 80’s where he met his beautiful wife and started their family.

He was employed originally by Caesars Tahoe in Laundry, then Stor More Self Storage as a Manager, then Horizon Casino as a Busser & in the Slots Department. Jesus wrapped up his career at Montbleu Casino as a Porter & Outside Maintenance.

Jose Jesus “Toro” Bobadilla is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mindy Magpusao Bobadilla who took care of him for the past five years, as he was bedridden. He also leaves behind two sons Anthony & Paulo who also assisted with his care.

He was a loving son, husband, father and brother in-law. He was greatly loved by his family. They said he was “A simple man with a big heart.”

A Memorial Service will be held on February 13, 2017 at 10:00 am at St. Theresa Catholic Church, followed with a final rest at 11:00 am at Happy Homestead Cemetery. At noon there will be a reception at St. Theresa Church in Globin Hall.