Joseph William Hunt | TahoeDailyTribune.com

February 21, 1982 ~ July 1, 2017

Joseph William Hunt was born on February 21, 1982 and he passed away on July 1, 2017.

He was born in Jackson, CA and moved to Tahoe shortly after. He grew up in South Lake Tahoe, gave the graduation speech at STHS, and graduated from LTCC before attending San Francisco State University where he graduated with a degree in Micro Biology.

He worked in the tech industry in San Francisco for ten years, before moving to New York City.

He loved to travel, living for a time in Italy, traveling through Europe, seeing India and the Bahamas, and visiting Bali multiple times. He also loved to cook.

He is survived by his mother and step father Donna and Willie Eckerson; his father and step-mother Tom and Debbie Hunt; and his brothers and sisters Tom Hunt, Pat Eckerson, Allison Eckerson, Dan Eckerson, Todd Hunt, and Jenny Hunt; his grandmothers Georgianna Hunt and Jacqueline Briggs; his girlfriend Nicoline Strom-Jensen; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be no service at this time. He will be dearly loved and missed.