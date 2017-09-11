June Lillian Gartz

March 27, 1929 ~ August 14, 2017

Born and raised in Chicago (and a huge Cubs fan!), June retired to Stateline with her loving husband of 62 years, Louis.

June was a dance instructor and the mother of 2 children, Karen and Kevin and 2 grandchildren, Jaxson and Stephanie.

Join us for a celebration of June's life on Saturday, September 23 2-4pm at the S.L.T. Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Please RSVP to Arline Gordon 530-545-1277 or ArlineJune@charter.net no later than September 20, 2017