Lisa Ann Goehring | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Nov. 8, 1952 ~ Jan. 1, 2017

Lisa Ann Goehring, born November 8, 1952, died peacefully at home Jan 1, 2017 in South Lake Tahoe, CA surrounded by loved ones

Lisa was known for her many charms including her sparkling wit, childlike wonder and curiosity, gentle spirit, and unwavering kindness. She was loved by all that knew her.

Lisa grew up in Sacramento CA, and spent her younger years going to Beatles concerts, backpacking Europe and dancing the night away in the disco clubs.

In the early 70’s she moved to South Lake Tahoe and worked many years as a cocktail waitress and in the show rooms of Ceasars, Harrahs, and The Sahara. It was during this time that she met and fell in love with a bartender named Stuart Goehring. Lisa and Stuart married at the Fallen Leaf Lake Chapel on Aug. 17, 1985. A few years later they had their first and only child, Autumn. Lisa went on to work at Dr. Salm’s office and as a Medical Coder for Barton Hospital.

In 2008 Lisa was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was lucky to have a loving husband who took amazing care of her at home until her passing.

Lisa is survived by her mother Mary Juanita, brother Kevin, sister Sandra, husband Stuart and daughter Autumn.

Lisa was a bright light in this world; a loving Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother and friend. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of gifts please donate to Barton Health Hospice.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.