Maria Barrows-Crist | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tahoe has lost a legend!

Maria Rose Barrows-Crist was born January 18, 1952 and died unexpectedly Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 peacefully in her sleep.

Recently retired, she was busy spending time and traveling with her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Maria served our country in the Army for 4 years. She moved to South Lake Tahoe, Ca. in the mid 70’s where she married, opened Kindertown, and started her family. Maria taught over 6,700 children, many of them who were still in Maria’s everyday life. She also worked part time for over 30 years at Bank of the West.

She leaves behind 3 children: Cory (Chelsea) Crist, Adrienne (John) McSwain, Thomas Crist and fiancé Lauren Curry. Grandchildren: Ian, Emma, Ellie (the light of her life!), Mother: Filomena Maria Morlando Barrows, siblings; Matt (Nan) Barrows, Michele (John) Moelder, Annette Barrows, Steve and fiancé Michelle Tasber , Angela Sorrentino (Myra Sparks), Nina (Ray) Sylvester. Also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind her dear friend, Sherry Perasso and family. She joins her deceased father Matt, grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Maria will always be remembered as a bigger than life person, passionate about her children, family, and the love of God.

No tearful eyes, she did not suffer, She quickly faded away, Although we loved her dearly, We could not make her stay, A golden heart stopped beating, Hardworking hands to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the BEST

Rest in peace Maria, until we meet again.

A Celebration of Life will be held February 11, 2017 at 110 am at Sierra Community Church in South Lake Tahoe, Ca. There will be a nursery for children 3 and under, the service will be long and very crowded, so you may want to make daycare arrangements for your children over age 3. Also, please consider carpooling due to the lack of parking on Sierra Blvd and in Sierra Tract.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Crist Family Memorial Fund at Bank of the West 2161 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.