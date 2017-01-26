Marjorie James Cranstone | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Marjorie James Cranstone died a year ago, age 94, on January 1, 2016.

Raised in Colorado, Marjorie moved to California seeking post-WWII opportunities. An avid ballroom dancer, she met and married her beloved husband of 50 years, Alvie Cranstone. They raised their beloved daughters, Charlene and Jeanne in Belmont. After her retirement, Marjorie and Alvie moved to South Lake Tahoe enjoying precious years together. After Alvie’s death she enjoyed neighbor visits and travels and stays with her sister Lola and husband Carl.

Marjorie was also intensely private and an eternal student. She often said “curiosity killed the cat…but satisfaction brought him back”. She was a passionate reader and her legacy is rich with the fruits of her photography, gardening and crafting. Always thoughtful, she had a deep personal Christian faith and optimism.

After a fall in 2010, she moved to Palo Alto where she became her daughter’s photographic model and loved Roaring Camp’s steam train in Felton.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlene Gibson and Jeanne Nahs, and her sisters Lola Hissman and Beth Jarrell. She is predeceased by her husband, Alvie Cranstone, brother Gail James, and sisters Bonnie Linberg, Ava Nance, and Patsy James.

Marjorie and Alvie were buried together January 26, 2016 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery after a private ceremony. Forever together…as they wished.