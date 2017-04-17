Marjorie Ruth Martin | TahoeDailyTribune.com

April 20, 1930 – April 8, 2017

Marge was born in Detroit, MI to Ruth Fronberg and William Hofdank. They moved to San Francisco where she spent her formative years during the 1930's-40's. She grew up in a humble one bedroom apartment and enjoyed strolling the fascinating streets of San Francisco as a youth. After having four children, she moved to Pacific Grove where she bought and ran Pierre's restaurant near Asilomar Beach. After retirement, Marge spent her summers in Lake Tahoe and winters in PG where she enjoyed volunteering at The Tailwaggers Thrift Shop. She attended Tahoe Community Church where she also volunteered in their Food Pantry. In her mid to late 70's and well into her 80's she indulged her favorite hobby, walking, and often could be seen on Hwy 50 and Kingsbury Grade in Tahoe, and Forest and Lighthouse Aves. in Pacific Grove. On an average sunny day, Marge could put in a leisurely ten miles. She was happiest when spending time with friends and family.

Marge passed quietly in her sleep at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was an amazing spirit and will be missed by all who crossed her path.

Marjorie Martin is survived by her four children, Chuck Cordero, Jeff Cordero and his wife Elizabeth, Doreen Truswell and her husband Steve, and Robin Cochran and her husband Richard, grandchildren Aaron Vasquez and his wife Audrey Cordova, Amber Cochran, Sarah Vining, and Melanie Cordero. She was predeceased by her grandson Keith Truswell. Marge was given the gift of a great grandchild, Benjamin from Sarah.

We will be having a Celebration of Life for her in mid June. For details, contact Jeff Cordero (775-588-5765)