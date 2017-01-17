Mary S. Yee | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Mary S. Yee, aka Mrs. Keno Bob, passed away in Sacramento after a brief illness on December 28, 2016. She was surrounded by her family.

Born on April 9, 1936 in Canton, China, she came to the United States where she met our father in high school.

Mary and Bob raised five kids in Tahoe while working at the family restaurant, Keno Bob’s, a popular spot among the Tahoe locals. They retired from the restaurant business in 1996.

Mary enjoyed traveling, playing Mah Jong and Bingo at the Senior Center, and putting together puzzles. Mary was fond of the casino life, visiting friends and meeting new ones, while eating at the Diamond Lounge or playing Pai Gow Poker and Poker machines.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Sam) and Connie, her sons Rocky (Terri), Tom (Hong) and Dennis (Lisa), as well as seven grandkids, Jessica (Matt), Ashlee, Caitlin, Christina, Ryan, Eve and Benjamin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mary’s name to the ACC Senior Services, formerly known as the Asian Community Center of Sacramento Valley, http://www.accsv.org.