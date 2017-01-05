Michael Ronald Specchio | TahoeDailyTribune.com

August 27, 1942 ~ December 31, 2016

Michael Ronald Specchio, “Papa”, was born on August 27, 1942 to Tanzy and Fred Specchio in Huntington, New York. He passed away on December 31, 2016,

Michael attended McGeorge Law School and went on to work in the Washoe County Public Defender’s office. He then went into private practice while also being a Juvenile Master for 15 years. He retired and was periodically filling in as a judge on the Spark’s Justice Court.

Michael had a passion for cooking; he loved English bulldogs, playing bridge and golf, as well as collecting cars. He absolutely adored spending time with his wife and family. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Michael leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Patricia Specchio; his brother, Richard Specchio; 3 children, Kathryn Olguin, Carson Frazzini, and Lisa Wolfe; 5 grandchildren, Michelle Churchill, Molly Rugg, Patrick Rimbey, Ross and Blake Frazzini; and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:00 am at Little Flower Catholic Church, Plumb and Kietzke.

Because of Michael’s love for animals, we ask that in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to the SPCA in his name.

A Celebration of Mike’s life will be announced at a future date.