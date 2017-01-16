Michael Tyrone Harvey | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Michael Tyrone Harvey
January 16, 2017
June 30, 1947 ~ Jan. 4, 2017
Michael Tyrone Harvey, passed away peacefully on January 4th, 2017 at Renown Medical Hospital at the age of 69.
Michael Tyrone Harvey was born on June 30th, 1947 to Thurlee and Mozell Harvey, in Los Angeles, CA.
Michael spent the last eleven years of his life in South Lake Tahoe.
Michael owned and operated Michael’s Hair Salon for ten years. Michael was a soulful man who enjoyed talking to people, sunny weather, and loved spending time with his family. He was a loving and a proud father to his two daughters, Michelle and Asha Harvey. His grandchildren knew him as Tata, a joyful man.
The memorial service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 from 1:00PM to 3:00 PM at Sierra Community Church 1165 Sierra Blvd. South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.
A special thank you to Sierra Community Church for all the love and support; please send any donations to Sierra Community Church’s Benevolence Fund.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe digs out from several feet of snow, another storm on the way
- Guest column: Tahoe storms that nostalgia are made of
- Things to consider when buying property at Lake Tahoe
- Tahoe City woman, 43, killed after tree crushes Subaru
- Lake Tahoe weather update: US 50 remains closed for avalanche control