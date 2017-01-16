Michael Tyrone Harvey | TahoeDailyTribune.com

June 30, 1947 ~ Jan. 4, 2017

Michael Tyrone Harvey, passed away peacefully on January 4th, 2017 at Renown Medical Hospital at the age of 69.

Michael Tyrone Harvey was born on June 30th, 1947 to Thurlee and Mozell Harvey, in Los Angeles, CA.

Michael spent the last eleven years of his life in South Lake Tahoe.

Michael owned and operated Michael’s Hair Salon for ten years. Michael was a soulful man who enjoyed talking to people, sunny weather, and loved spending time with his family. He was a loving and a proud father to his two daughters, Michelle and Asha Harvey. His grandchildren knew him as Tata, a joyful man.

The memorial service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 from 1:00PM to 3:00 PM at Sierra Community Church 1165 Sierra Blvd. South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

A special thank you to Sierra Community Church for all the love and support; please send any donations to Sierra Community Church’s Benevolence Fund.