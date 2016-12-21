Obituary: Mike Artemieff | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Mike Artemieff, beloved friend and mountain lover, passed away January 27, 2016

Mike was born October 5, 1938 to Peter Aetemieff and Ruth Dyer Artemieff in Berkeley, California, and moving to Leggett, California, to live with his mother and step-father, Neal Carver. A graduate of Leggett Valley High School, Mike entered the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Izmir, Turkey, for two years ending his service in Detroit, Michigan. Returning to the West Coast, he worked for P.G. & E. in the East Bay area, then attended Chico State College briefly while re-acquainting himself with the Echo Lake Area near Tahoe.

Settling in as a year-round caretaker of the S.F. Boy Scout camp at Echo Lake, Mike ran a side business involving ski patrol on Echo Lake where he watched over the cabins and surrounds, helping ably with rescues and fire emergencies and always willing to help cabin owners when needed.

Eventually Mike took on a ranger position with the Forest Service and worked the Echo Lake Area and east side of Lake Tahoe as off-road vehicle patrol.

Around 1994 and for several years, Mike joined an archeology group from University of Southern California, headed by Dr. Richard Levinthal, traveling to Belize, Central America. He set up and directed accommodations for digs at Xunantunich and other close Mayan sites.

Mike is survived by his sister Irene McFarland of Ukiah, California; nephew Jerry McFarland and wife, Kari, and son Jerrol David of Longview, Washington; a half-brother Mark Artemieff and family of Virginia; and half-sister Corinne Falo; plus family of New Jersey and numerous relatives from coast to coast. He also leaves behind a group of close friends of many years and walks of life. He made the High Sierras his home and his spirit will abide there always.