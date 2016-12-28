Oliver “Ollie” Wendell Hayden | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Nov. 18, 1927— Dec. 17, 2016

Ollie was born at home Nov. 18, 1927, in Nicholson, Penn., to Hallie I. Hayden and Leta Cooley Hayden; the fifth of seven children. He was 89. He passed way Dec. 17, 2016, at Carson Tahoe Medical Center in Carson City, Nev.

He graduated from Nicholson High School in 1945, and entered the US Navy where he served as bugler aboard the aircraft carrier USS Leyte.

He acquired his life-long passion for classical music during that period.

Ollie entered the field of media marketing in the late 1940s, working for three newspapers on Long Island, NY. In 1954 he changed his focus to broadcasting, becoming an account executive at WNBF AM-FM in Binghamton, NY. During that time he also undertook higher learning education, taking courses mainly in the arts at Syracuse University’s extension school at Endicott, NY (Harpur College). In 1956 he was promoted to a similar position at WNBF-TV, where he served until 1962.

He moved to California in 1962, taking a position as account executive at KSBW-TV in Salinas, Calif., followed by KGO Radio in San Francisco. In 1965 he moved into national sales with CBS Radio spot sales. He was transferred to the Chicago sales group in 1966 and in 1968 was awarded a double promotion, first to the New York sales team, and in July of that year named general sales manager at KCBS, San Francisco.

In 1972 he became general manager of KRE, Berkeley, and following that held similar positions at KTIM, San Rafael, and KTHO, South Lake Tahoe, all in California. He became part owner and president of the latter station from which he retired in 1992.

For the next several years he continued to work, doing fieldwork for Ridge Tahoe and Selective Properties in Stateline and Zephyr Cove, Nev.

He was a member of the Tahoe-Douglas Rotary Club and served as president in 1995-96.

Ollie was an avid reader and his main interests outside of work were in the areas of classical music, history and travel. Over many years he has collected more than 700 CDs and a large library of history, military history and music reference books. He also enjoyed downhill skiing and hiking.

Ollie was a kind and thoughtful man and was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed, but we will treasure the wonderful memories of the life he shared with us.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Oliver Hayden, at their home in Carson City; children, Dean, of Long Island, NY, Stuart, of San Jose, Calif., Michael of Albany, Calif., and Jai of Seattle, Wash.; one grandson, Kai DeSpain of Seattle; and a sister, Carol Vest of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is also survived by stepsons, John Oliver of Reno, Nev., and Mark Oliver of Bells, TX, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Lucille Lewsader, and Betty Hartman, and three brothers, Edward, Hallie Jr and David.

At his request no services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.