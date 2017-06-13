Patricia O. Williams | TahoeDailyTribune.com

March 24, 1927 – May 27, 2017

Pat passed away at age 90 of natural causes in her Pahoa Hawaii home with her daughter and grandchildren beside her.

Pat moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1969 to be near her two sisters. She worked at Harveys as a hostess, then secretary to Dominic Tanzi, Food & Beverage Mgr. Her talented work coordinating banquets, group sales and weddings was noticed by Harvey Gross himself and was promoted to a management position of Group Sales & Banquets Coordinator. She was also a member of the Tahoe Boat Club & Tahoe Yacht Club. After 11 years at Harvey's, Pat relocated to Sandpoint ID where she could be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. There she became a US Immigration Inspector (INS) at the US/CAN border and Blaine WA Peace Arch crossing. This included an assignment to Moscow Russia and Rome Italy. After 12 years of service she retired moving back to Sandpoint ID. Pat served 16 years as a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Sandpoint ID Flotilla 87 and Flotilla 19 Hilo HI. She studied hard and achieved the rank of Coxswain. Since retiring from CG Auxiliary, Pat enjoyed gardening, family time BBQing with her daughter and granddaughter and attending dinners out as much as possible. Pat was active and living independently up to a few weeks prior to her passing.

Preceded in death by her parents Harry and Mary Shipka, brothers Alec and Eddie Shopsky, sister Katherine Blaskey, husband Frank Williams, grandson baby Wesley Adams, son-in-law Scott Jewsbury.

Survived by her daughter Sandra Adams, grandson Jerrad Adams, granddaughter Janell Adams, sisters Marianne Nilsson and Nancy Guttry.

Funeral Services will commence on Saturday June 17 at 11 am at Coffelt Funeral Chapel, 109 N. Division Ave, Sandpoint ID, 83864 followed by burial service at Pinecrest Cemetery, followed by an after-gathering for snacks and beverages at the VFW Post 2453 Hall, 1325 Pine St. If sending flowers, most all know that PINK was her color, or if you prefer, a donation to a charity of your choice in her name. You may also contact her daughter Sandi Adams at sandroyd@gmail.com.