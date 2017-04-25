Phillip Martin Freeman | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Phillip Martin Freeman
April 25, 2017
Phillip Martin Freeman was born in Oakland, California on January 25, 1945. He passed away on October 8, 2016 after an extended illness.
He graduated Berkeley high school in 1963. After high school, Phillip was drafted by the United States and entered the Marine Corps from 1965 thru 1967 serving in Vietnam. He attended and graduated college from San Francisco State receiving a bachelor's degree and a teaching degree. He taught industrial arts and wood shop at Brentwood middle school. Phillip started Freeman's Craftsmen Shop in 1976 in Livermore, California.
In 1981, he married Terri and brought her and her two kids, Ron and Deanna, with him to Lake Tahoe. He successfully ran Freeman's Craftsmen Shop for 35 years, 20+ years with his stepson Ron, who now owns and operates the business.
As a horseman, Phillip rode with the Hwy 50 Wagon Train, the rerun of the Pony Express and horse packed supplies for crews building the Tahoe Rim Trail in the backcountry.
Phillip is survived by his sisters Annette Braddon-Walker and Ellia Valentine, stepchildren Ron Willis and Deanna Ronningen and step grandchildren Nicolette and Olivia Ronningen.
