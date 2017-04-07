Richard Wayne Thelen | TahoeDailyTribune.com

March 26, 1968 – March 27, 2017

Richard was born in Sacramento, CA to Joanne Chambless of South Lake Tahoe, and Larry Thelen of Sacramento. He was raised in Sacramento and Incline Village, NV attending Incline Village Elementary School for grades K-4, Del Campo High School and then American River College in Sacramento.

He lived and worked in South Lake Tahoe for many years, most recently at Meek's Lumber. Richard was a semi-professional landscape photographer, working on turning his passion of Lake Tahoe photographs into a full time business.

He was diagnosed with stage IV Colon cancer which had spread to his liver in May of 2015. After a two year battle with chemo therapy and surgery, Richard succumbed to the disease in February 2017 and passed in March, one day after his 49th birthday.

He is survived by his daughter Tara Thelen; mother Joanne Chambless; father Larry Thelen; sisters Lisa Thelen Dillon and Erin Goheen Auernig; and his brother Jeff Goheen.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Richard on Saturday June 17th @ 2:30 pm at the Tahoe Senior Plaza, 1101 3rd St. South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151

In Lieu of flowers, please support Richards Redbubble Account for prints of his photography through his Facebook Account: Richard Thelen Photography. All proceeds go to his daughter Tara Thelen, Daytona Fl.