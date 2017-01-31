Rick Taylor | TahoeDailyTribune.com

May 24, 1948 ~ January 22, 2017

Cherished husband and loving father, Rick Taylor, 68, passed away on Sunday, January 22nd, 2017, following a brief illness, with his family by his side.

Rick was born on May 24th, 1948 in Long Beach, CA and was a resident of South Shore since 1975, where he owned and operated South Y Fireplace since 1989.

He was a friend to everyone he met, passionate about antiques and classic cars, and truly lived life to the fullest. Once you met him and mentioned anything about cars, he would then be your best friend forever; and what a talker he was — he had that gift. Loved you all!

Rick is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Laray Taylor; his son and daughter, Jackson and Lora Taylor; his mother, Joyce Northrup; his mother-in-law, Janet Schouweiler; his brother, Bobby Taylor; his sister, Tomi Lee Yee; his brothers-in-law, (Kenny and Pam Schouweiler) and Steve Schouweiler; his nieces Jamie, Jenny, Ashley, Jeremy, and Zachary; and his grandchildren, Marissa, Rachel, and Chase.

He is preceded in death by his son, Ricky Taylor; and his father, Edwin Schmidt.

Services to be held at 1pm on Friday, February 3rd at Happy Homestead Cemetery.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date — please RSVP at rtcelebrationoflife.com.