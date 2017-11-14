Rodrigo Loranca

October 21, 1962 ~ October 27, 2017

Born October 21, 1962 in Mexico and died on October 27, 2017 due to medical complications.

Rodrigo was a great cook and talented baker who enjoyed sharing his creations with his family.

He is predeceased by his daughters, Monika and Deyanna Loranca.

He is survived by his parents and 7 siblings in Mexico, son-Andrey Loranca, daughter in law Helena, grandchildren Ivy and Halle Alvarez, Drake, Penelope and Khaleesi Loranca.

A mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Saturday, November 18 at 10:00am with a gathering of friends and family immediately following at St. Theresa.