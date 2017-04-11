 Ruth Marie Hanson Woods | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Ruth Marie Hanson Woods

Ruth Marie Hanson Woods passed away on January 16, 2017 in Logan, Utah.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe, California.

A complete obituary ran in a prior edition of the newspaper and may be viewed online at http://www.allenmortuaries.net.