Ruth Marie Hanson Woods | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Ruth Marie Hanson Woods
April 11, 2017
Ruth Marie Hanson Woods passed away on January 16, 2017 in Logan, Utah.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe, California.
A complete obituary ran in a prior edition of the newspaper and may be viewed online at http://www.allenmortuaries.net.
