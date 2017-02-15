Ruth Marie Hanson Woods | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Sept. 5, 1927 ~ Jan. 16, 2017

Logan, Utah- Ruth Marie Hanson Woods,89, passed away January 16, 2017 at Sunshine Terrace here in Logan, from natural causes, associated with age. Mom was born on Labor Day,September 5, 1927 in Santa Rosa,California. Her mother used to say“What an appropriate day for Ruth to be born, on Labor Day.”

She was the loving and devoted daughter and only child of Percy Brunell and Helen Patricia LeCornec Hanson. She was raised in Santa Rosa and attended area schools and graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1945. She married our dad Norman C. Woods on April 13, 1947, at St. Rose Catholic Church, in Santa Rosa.

She was the loving, caring and devoted mother of three children, Cherie, Pattie and Steve (Penny). She was also a very loving, caring and devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother or “GIGI” for short to Eric Hill (Ella), Leslie and Phil Melodia (Logan, Raven), Sarah Woods (Sierra), Amy Cluff and Robyn Rindge (Alister), Steven and Angel Woods (Gabriella, Holly, Lucas, Henry), Matthew and Emily Woods (Grace, Marcus). Mom was preceded in death by her husband and our dad, Norm and great grandchildren Mariah and Scout Melodia and Caylen Woods.

A public memorial service will be held at Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe, California, sometime this spring / summer due to the severe winter in Tahoe this year. No other services will be held as per our mothers request.

In lieu of flowers Mom requested that a Donation, be made in her name to the following: CAPSA, Sunshine Terrace Foundation, Barton Memorial Hospital Foundation, South Lake Tahoe Cancer League, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, American Legion Auxiliary Post 21, Santa Rosa.

Mom, Grandma and Gigi, we miss you and we will always love you.

