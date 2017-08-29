Rvon Dillon passed away August 14, 2017 in Martinez, CA. She was a spirited, loving and passionate woman.

She made many friends. Those who connected with her found her to be loyal. She gave all she could in her relationships, and worked as hard as she could at facing the many challenges she faced during her lifetime.

She was proud to have served in the Army for several years. She is loved and will be missed dearly by her family, the Dillons & the Days, and by her friends. She leaves behind two strong and beautiful daughters, Cassidy and Coral.

Her service will include military honors and will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery: 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620, Friday, September 1, 2017 at 1PM