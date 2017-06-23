Stephanie Marie McKinnon | TahoeDailyTribune.com

1939 ~ 2017

Longtime resident of Lake Tahoe, Stephanie Marie McKinnon, passed away in her Stateline, Nevada home on May 18, 2017 at the age of 78 years.

Stephanie was born in Puerto Rico in 1939 while her father was working for the Department of Agriculture. Shortly thereafter her family moved to Reno, Nevada. She attended Reno High School and the University of Nevada, Reno, where she graduated with a degree in social work. She devoted herself to helping others at the Eldorado County Social Services for over thirty years.

Stephanie was an accomplished painter and artist. She enjoyed cowboy action and trap shooting and was recognized many times for her expertise in these areas. Her shooting friends knew her by her alias "Steppin' Woman." She also enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Stephanie is survived by her husband of many years Mac; her son Hugh (his wife, Lori); and her two grandchildren Mason and Max.

She is preceded in her passing by her daughter, Heather Marie McKinnon.

A Celebration of Stephanie's life will be held on July 1, 2017 at 4:00 PM at St. John's Episcopal Church located on 1776 US Highway 50, Glenbrook, Nevada, NV 89413.