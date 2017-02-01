Thomas A. DeGuide | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Sept. 27, 1945 ~ Jan. 22, 2017

Thomas A. DeGuide, age 70, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2017 in Carson, NV with his wife and son at his side.

He was born in Chicago, IL on Sept 27, 1945. At a very young age, he moved to San Diego, CA with his family. He graduated from San Diego State University and served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. In 1972 he moved to South Lake Tahoe. He owned and operated “The Goal Post” bar and restaurant from 1982 until 2015 when he retired. His Goal Post employees were his Lake Tahoe extended family.

Tom always had a huge smile and a friendly hello for everyone he met. He loved sports especially baseball and his beloved San Diego Padres. He was also an avid golfer and belonged to the Lake Tahoe Golf Course Men’s Club.

He is survived by his wife, Kathi Reynolds DeGuide whom he married on December 19, 2011, his son Jeff DeGuide, step-son Greg Reynolds, sister Margaret Murillo of Costa Mesa, CA, brother John (Susan) DeGuide of Rockford, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Victor and Betty DeGuide.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the South Lake Tahoe area this summer. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 10844, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448