A Celebration of Life for Timmy Wheeler will be held September 23rd, 2017 at Brothers Bar & Grill, 888 Emerald Bay Road at 1pm-4:30pm. Bring your stories, pictures, and love to share with others.

A private service for family & close friends will be held following the Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Suicide Prevention Network, 1625 Hwy 88, Suite 203, Minden, NV 89423