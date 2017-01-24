Trevor James Bartholomew | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Trevor James Bartholomew passed away on January 21, 2017.

He grew up in Stateline, Nevada, graduating from Whittell High School in 2000, where he played soccer, was a member of the ski team, and was loved by his classmates. His sense of humor and ability to make others laugh was unlike any other. Oh, that laugh…so contagious. Whether he was hiking, backpacking, rock climbing Lovers Leap or racing down the ski hill at Heavenly, he loved and longed to be in the great outdoors.

As Trevor aged, he bravely endured life’s physical and mental challenges. He care so deeply about our world. There was a frustration, hope and an intense drive to make positive changes.

Trevor is no longer with us, but perhaps we can take a bit of his spirit with us and try to make our world a better place, in his name.

He is survived by his parents, Mark and Stephanie, his incredibly loved younger brother Chase, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 12 pm on January 28th at Sierra Community Church, 1165 Sierra Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NAMI El Dorado County, P.O. Box 393, El Dorado, CA 95623 or Warm Room, P.O. Box 13514, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151.