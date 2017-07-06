Victor Jacobsen | TahoeDailyTribune.com

August 29, 1945 ~ January 13, 2017

Victor Jacobsen passed on January 13, 2017 in Chico California. Although his body succumbed to the onslaught of cancer, his mind remained the warrior that he had always been.

Victor was the proprietor of two successful businesses in South Lake Tahoe, TJ's Peanut Farm and the 89th St. Bar and Grill.

Born in San Diego California, Victor was an original beach boy/bartender and a San Diego State athlete. One of three sons of Birdie and Sylvan Jacobsen, Victor was born at the conclusion of World War II on August 29, 1945. His initials gave way to his name Victor(y) over Japan. He was very proud of this and saw it as an honor.

In 1968 Victor spent a short time in Lake Tahoe trying to adjust to the weather. He left after one winter and didn't return until 1975. This time he was joined by the woman he referred to as "my bride". Victor married LuLu Wade in their home in Christmas Valley on December 31, 1976. They were married by the Honorable Judge Ball, This was to be Judge Ball's last official duty before he retired the next day.

Shortly there after, Victor and LuLu became the proud owners of T.J.s. Victor always coached his employees in the fine art of customer service. He wanted TJ's to be a place where men and women alike could come in, feel safe, meet nice people, enjoy good food and have some fun. TJ's was a huge success as was the 89th St.

Victor never met a stranger his customers/friends came into his business anticipating they would see him. They would tell stories, share some laughter and come back the next day just to see him. He was a man's man and a gentleman to the ladies. He took such pleasure in making people smile right up to his last day.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife LuLu, also two brothers, Garr Jacobsen and Von Jacobsen. Numerous nieces and nephews, not to mention the least of all, his two beloved dogs Snickers and Izzy

His family and friends celebrated his life on June 19, 2017, gathering at Steamers, where the good vibes live on.

The Jacobsen's success always included paying it forward. They were particularly involved in supporting the Women's Center. In lieu of flowers, donations in Victor Jacobsen's name can be made to "Live Violence Free", formally the Women's Center, https//liveviolencefree.org