One person killed in 16-vehicle crash on Interstate 80

A 16-vehicle crash shut down westward bound traffic on Interstate 80 near Eagle Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The collisions happened at a time when it was hailing. There was one fatality, and some of the drivers suffered injuries.

There was an initial crash of one vehicle that turned into a domino effect of multiple collisions, according to Chris Nave, Public Information Officer for the California Highway Patrol.

"We’ve got changeable weather right now, with anything from sun to rain to snow," said Nave. "In these conditions, you have to slow down and use caution."

The highway reopened at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.