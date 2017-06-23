25 years of the Sutter’s Fort environmental living program | TahoeDailyTribune.com

On Thursday and Friday, May 25 and 26, my fourth-grade class participated in the 25th and final year of our Environmental Living Program at Sutter's Fort in Sacramento.

This is an authentic learning experience where students spend two days living and working the way California pioneers did in 1846 during the time of the Bear Flag Revolt. Thanks to the parents and volunteers who sacrificed their time and energy to get us there, and Ed and Becky Schurman who traveled over 500 miles to help!

I especially want to thank the following volunteers who helped yearly: Kelley Pedigo; Ed, Stacy, Alana and Aeris Wright; Tom Tazalaar; Sandy Bobman; Shannon and Phill Trella; Chris, Linda, Courtney and Allyson Cromwell; and Susie Richards. Sutter's Fort would not have happened without you!

Thanks to the El Dorado Community Foundation and Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra for their generous financial support; Starbucks for coffee donations; and the Tahoe Valley families who baked for our Harvest Festival; June Echeverri and the Alcala Cedaño family for their financial donations; and C-Meeks for the wood to build our tool boxes.

You made this final year's trip back in time to Sutter's Fort an unforgettable educational journey. Thanks to the community and the many volunteers for the past 25 years for allowing our students the opportunity to understand and appreciate California History during the 1840s.

Gene Matteucci and his fourth-grade Pioneers

Tahoe Valley Elementary School