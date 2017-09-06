Kudos: 7th annual Rose to Toads a great success

The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) would like to give a big Thank You to all of the hard-working volunteers, businesses and organizations that made this year's seventh annual Rose to Toads Ride a success. We couldn't have put on this event without their help! The Rose to Toads event raises money to improve trails in and around Lake Tahoe. Last year's proceeds went to improving eroded sections of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride Trail.

This 62-mile mountain bike ride, with 8,000 vertical feet of climbing, and 10,000 vertical feet of descent, has become a signature mountain biking event at Lake Tahoe. This ride is not a race and we educate all riders on being positive ambassadors of the mountain bike community while showcasing some of the best trails from the North Shore to South Lake.

We want to extend special thanks the LTBMU Forest Service for their cooperation in permitting this event. Through our permit, we plan on continuing to hold this ride each year on Labor Day weekend.

Thanks to Tahoe Rim Trail Association, Flume Trail Bikes, Over the Edge Sports, Sports LTD, Honey Stinger, Wanna Ride Tahoe, South Lake Brewing Company, and Outdoor GearLab. Thanks for making this ride extra-special for all the riders. You assisted in creating an event of a lifetime for many of these riders.

Our biggest thank you is to the TAMBA volunteers, Forest Service, and Tahoe Rim Trail Association for creating and maintaining Tahoe's amazing trail network. We are so fortunate to have one of the most spectacular trail networks in the country. Find out more about trail building opportunities at http://www.tamba.org or http://www.tahoerimtrail.org.

Amy Fish

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association