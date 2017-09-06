Letter: A key to Truckee’s housing shortage
September 6, 2017
If there were five 350-unit apartment buildings in Truckee, would we be talking about a housing shortage?
The town of Truckee regulations for building a multi-family project is rated R-12 on commercial land. This code allows only 12 units-per-acre and the average cost of commercial land is $1 million per acre. At the current zoning requirements, no apartment developer would consider building in Truckee or any other town.
In consideration of our current and future employee base, Truckee's town council needs to take a hard look at this ordinance. They need to change the density to R-24 to R-32 (units per acre) and the housing market opens up. Supply and demand may even lower Truckee long-term rentals.
Can this be done with an appealing design as well? The answer is, yes, and one solution would be underground parking, which also reduces snow removal issues, "car blight" and allows a higher density apartment complex.
This simple change to our housing ordinance can bring both a short-term and long-term solution to the housing crisis.
Mark Lowenstern
Recommended Stories For You
Truckee, California
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
- Guest column: Tolerance meets its test — and it’s the intolerant
- Guest column: Tahoe South steals the show with ‘Modern Family’
- Ask Tessie: What activities would you suggest for the perfect Tahoe three-day weekend?
- Letter: ‘Thank you for keeping me updated’
- Rob Katz guest column: Vail Resort’s commitment to ‘zero footprint’
Trending Sitewide
- Tahoe Real-tor Talk: Future of vacation home rentals unknown in South Lake Tahoe
- Former Tahoe ski school employee pleads guilty to federal child sex exploitation charges
- Power restored for all Liberty Utilities’ on Lake Tahoe South Shore
- Authorities release new photos from stabbing outside Stateline casino
- Stateline burglaries prompt warning to lock doors