Adding some sparkle to pickle ball courts
November 27, 2017
The city of South Lake Tahoe recreation services team would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to local resident Greg Siomiak for volunteering to add some sparkle to our pickle ball courts.
Greg has been instrumental in the addition of pickle ball to the recreation complex amenities and helping us keep the courts in the best possible condition. Recently Greg dedicated several hours to re-stripe the pickle ball courts and they look fabulous!
On behalf of the recreation services team and all of those who enjoy pickle ball, we thank you, Greg, for your time and service to the community. For those of you who have yet to try the sport of pickle ball please visit us at 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd. or http://www.cityofslt.us/recreation.
Lauren Thomaselli
Recreation superintendent, city of South Lake Tahoe
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
- Guest column: Raising awareness of homelessness on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore (opinion)
- Ask Tessie: Should South Lake Tahoe allow the sale of recreational cannabis?
- Letter: ‘Thank you for keeping me updated’
- Editor’s Notes: Reflecting on 1 year at Lake Tahoe (opinion)
- Kudos: Successful fundraiser for Sierra Tahoe Chapter of Association of peri-Operating Registered Nurses (opinion)
Trending Sitewide
- Ten Crows BBQ restaurant in South Lake Tahoe under new ownership
- Lake Tahoe weather: Winter storm could dump 5 inches of snow at Tahoe
- Former Lakeside Inn and Casino employee pleads guilty to embezzlement
- Forest Service seeks comments on proposed improvements at Heavenly Mountain Resort
- El Dorado County traction ordinance takes effect