Adding some sparkle to pickle ball courts

The city of South Lake Tahoe recreation services team would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to local resident Greg Siomiak for volunteering to add some sparkle to our pickle ball courts.

Greg has been instrumental in the addition of pickle ball to the recreation complex amenities and helping us keep the courts in the best possible condition. Recently Greg dedicated several hours to re-stripe the pickle ball courts and they look fabulous!

On behalf of the recreation services team and all of those who enjoy pickle ball, we thank you, Greg, for your time and service to the community. For those of you who have yet to try the sport of pickle ball please visit us at 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd. or http://www.cityofslt.us/recreation.

Lauren Thomaselli

Recreation superintendent, city of South Lake Tahoe