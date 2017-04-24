Ask Tessie: How do I find housing in South Lake Tahoe? | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Dear Tessie,

I recently accepted a job offer in South Lake Tahoe and am trying to find housing in the area. There are very few options listed on Craigslist, and what is available is pricey and doesn't allow pets. I'm also not too keen on the idea of living with four other roommates. As Tahoe's oldest local, do you have any suggestions on places to look for housing?

Sincerely,

Maybe I Should Just Move to Reno?

Don't you dare move to Reno. I know everyone's flipping their lids about Midtown and all the organic, small-batch, single-source, non-GMO, BPA-free crap they are slinging in those parts, but I'd take Tahoe any day.

First off, don't knock roommates until you try them. The more of them you have, the more opportunities there will be to steal all their best food (and beer). Plus, with five people in a three-bedroom cabin that was built for vacationers in the mid-1900s, it will be difficult to determine who the culprit is, so you should be golden. Ride this tide until the passive aggressive Post-it notes and Sharpie-labeled food items become too much to handle, then get out of Dodge.

By that time, my latest entrepreneurial endeavor should be off the ground, and then Tessie has got you covered, my man.

Here's what I'm thinking: underwater apartment complexes. I mean, the TRPA and other local agencies don't seem to have a problem with two sunken sailboats chilling in the lake for several months, so they should be OK with this, right?

Dear Tessie,

Long-time reader, first-time writer. I've lived in Tahoe for 30 years — which we all know makes my opinion more valid than others — but I have never adjusted to the whole concept of "Tahoe time." You know, the excuse that pops up for why people here tend to miss deadlines, arrive late and generally just be in no hurry whatsoever. I find it extremely irritating. What do you think?

Sincerely,

Hurry Up You Ski Bums

Oh man, you think "Tahoe time" is bad now? Just wait until a recreational marijuana dispensary opens up in town. (Hey, even the most responsible of cryptozoological creatures like to kick back with a joint and blast Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" after a long day.)

Because if we are to go by what our local police chief recently said at the TRYP town hall, then we are about to have a bunch of Cheech and Chong lookalikes cruising down the roads (most likely at a brisk 15 mph while in search of Taco Bell).

So basically you have two choices: 1) continue to be annoyed with people who are late because they had to squeeze in that one extra run at Heavenly before their meeting; or 2) show up 15 minutes late too because you needed a quick shower after your paddleboard across the lake.

The choice is yours.

Tahoe Tessie is a humorous take on the standard advice column. It is produced by the Tribune staff, and it is not meant to be taken literally. Have a question you want to ask Tessie? Send it to tahoetessie@tahoedailytribune.com.