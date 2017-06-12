Ask Tessie: How would you vote on the sales tax increase? | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Dear Tessie,

I read in the paper this week that South Lake Tahoe residents will be voting on a half-percent sales tax increase in November with all revenue going toward improving our road conditions. I'm on the fence on this issue. How would you vote?

Sincerely,

I Hate Potholes But I'm Cheap

Cruising on the roads of South Lake Tahoe is a wild ride these days. Will I blow out a tire? Mess up my suspension alignment? Bottom out my vehicle? The drive to Grocery Outlet has never been more treacherous.

Though you may never see me at City Council meetings, I watch them from the comfort of my cave on the live stream. I like to keep tabs on the goings-on of the community, but I can't actually attend in person because I don't think my eye rolling and groaning would be much appreciated during the grumblings of public comment period. Sometimes I feel like I'm watching an episode of "Parks and Recreation."

So when I hear the folks over at city hall (AKA the airport AKA a very weird spot for a city hall) say over and over again that there is no money in the budget for road rehabilitation, I have to say, I believe them. I'm certainly not pleased to hear that, but as a chill dude at a Grateful Dead concert once told me, "It is what it is, man."

As for this whole debate on who will pay more, the locals or the tourists, I care about the answer to that question just about as much as I care about who got a rose on the latest episode of "The Bachelorette."

Yes, the additional vehicles on the road from tourists put stress on our roads, but the damage is mostly from old, poorly constructed roads and our harsh alpine climate (duh). So if I have to fork over a little extra cheddar so I don't total my Suby when I'm headed to trivia at Himmel Haus, then I'm for it. Plus, it doesn't apply to groceries or meds. I wouldn't support anything that would mess with my nightly Ambien.

Knowledge dropped. You're welcome.

