Ask Tessie: Should South Lake Tahoe allow the sale of recreational cannabis?

Dear Tessie,

I read in the Tribune that the city of South Lake Tahoe has formed a cannabis subcommittee to discuss to what degree they will allow cannabis businesses in our town. I'm curious to hear how you think the cannabis industry should look on the South Shore.

Sincerely,

I Inhaled Frequently, That Was The Point

Want to relax after a long weekend on the slopes? A cannabis-oil massage sounds like an excellent way to do it (though I do see some issues with motivating the patrons to move from the massage table).

I was front row both nights at the 1967 Grateful Dead show in Kings Beach. Luckily everyone was so blitzed out on hallucinogens that seeing a gigantic lake creature dancing to "Sitting on Top of the World" was just par for the course.

So in short, ol' Tessie gal is good with the ganja. Cool with the chronic. Down with the dope. You get my point.

I think it would be absolutely moronic for the city to ban the sale of recreational cannabis for many reasons, but mainly because I have my sights set on opening up a bud and breakfa…oh wait, hold on. The Tribune legal department just informed me that until further review, that term is off limits because someone else in town seems to have had the exact same idea as me. Let's try this again: I want to open a folksy joint, replete with quilts and creepy dolls, where you can catch some Z's, inhale cannabis, and eat the most important meal of the day.

This, my friend, is just the tip of the iceberg for the businesses that could benefit from recreational cannabis sales in South Lake Tahoe.

You think your favorite South Shore pizza joint tastes good now? Pick up a slice of marijuana-mushroom-mozzarella pie and get back to me.

Tired of the age-old wine and cheese pairings? I'd like to see a business that pairs Gouda, aged white cheddar and triple cream Brie with Pineapple Express, Trainwreck and Purple Urkle.

The possibilities are endless for this burgeoning industry, which is very quickly losing its social stigma.

To quote the Queen of Homemaking, Martha Stewart, "Of course I know how to roll a joint." For another nugget of truth, look no further than Mr. Snoop Dogg, who articulated that marijuana "makes me feel the way I need to feel."

As an added bonus, the availability of cannabis might convince the crabbier, close-minded subsection of the South Shore population to give it a whirl, resulting in a happier, mellower community for us all.

That's the kind of world I want to live in.

