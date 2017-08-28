Ask Tessie: What do you think about smoking in Lake Tahoe casinos?

Dear Tessie,

I read the recent article in the Tribune about how it's not likely that casinos in Lake Tahoe are going to be smoke-free anytime soon. I think that's horrible. It puts the employees at risk and makes the casino an undesirable location for the majority of the population that doesn't smoke. What do you think?

Sincerely,

I Don't Want To Smell Like An Ashtray

Casinos are the last bastion for smokers. We've kicked them out of bars and restaurants. We've pushed them off patios. We've basically told them, "Gross. Don't smoke that thing anywhere near us." But still they persevere. Under the glow of slot machines, with the faint cheers of that one annoyingly lucky dude at the blackjack table, they are free to puff away. That oxygen tank is not about to stop Great Aunt Carol from playing video poker while enjoying her Virginia Slims and a Long Island Iced Tea.

Nowadays when I walk into a casino I have to play a game of Marco Polo just to locate my friends through the haze. I then spend the next hour obsessing over how that so-called "air freshener" smells like Febreze Fresh Twist Cranberry and Axe Body Spray had a horrible-smelling baby.

Unfortunately, money talks and the gaming industry brings in billions of dollars every year to the state of Nevada. So as much as I hate smelling like I took a swan dive into a tub of Glade with a tinge of smoke, that's just the way it goes.

Plus, where else other than a casino are you going to find a $5 breakfast at 3 a.m.? Or find a gaggle of girls from a bachelorette party offering you Grey Goose from obscenely-shaped shot glasses? Or belt out "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" from the karaoke stage like you just don't care, because really, who here does care?

Smoke or no smoke, you just might find ol' Tessie playing away at the Sex and the City slot machine this weekend. But don't worry, I won't pollute the lake by jumping directly back in … I'll come take a dip in your hot tub first.

Tahoe Tessie is a humorous take on the standard advice column. It is produced by the Tribune staff, and it is not meant to be taken literally. Have a question you want to ask Tessie? Send it to tahoetessie@tahoedailytribune.com.