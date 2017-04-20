Epic season for ZCSC | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Zephyr Cove Ski Club kick-started our season with a grant from Epic Promise. This launched the ZCSC off to one of our best seasons yet at Boulder Base Lodge. With the terrific grant from Epic Promise we sponsored six families with scholarships for 20 tickets and 54 hours of lessons, which included a trip to Kirkwood with lunch provided.

The ski school, instructors, lodge staff, guest services, parking attendants and everything about our experience at Boulder was exceptional. Our 143 children received the best-ever three-hour lessons a child could receive. And, what about that snow? It was an EPIC YEAR. We would not be able to support our local children without support from Epic Promise, Heavenly, Douglas County commissioners, Douglas County Parks and Recreation, Douglas County School District and all the parents and volunteers who take part and make the ZCSC what it is today.

Thank you, Heavenly Boulder Lodge, "Home of the Zephyr Cove Ski Club," for your leadership, knowledge and experience. Thank you to everyone in our wonderful community for your continued support for all our children. Have a great summer and we look forward to seeing you this fall.

Bob Cook

President, Zephyr Cove Ski Club