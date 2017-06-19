Failure to comply with the law | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Failure to comply with the law
June 19, 2017
Elected officials have legal responsibility to report donations and gifts of $50 or more received on their behalf one year prior to taking office and then going forward during their term. Councilmember Jason Collin has not complied with this law and now finds himself the object of an official FPPC complaint. Elected officials are held to a higher standard for a good reason and Collin needs to be ousted from his elected office or play by the rules.
John N. Cefalu
South Lake Tahoe, California
