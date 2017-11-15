Green slime keeps on oozing

Trump health care — the promises: "Insurance for everybody;" "no one will lose coverage;" "nobody will be worse off;" "everybody is going to get taken care of;" "leave Medicare and Social Security alone."

The reality: According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, 20 million Americans would have lost the health coverage they now have and, while the cost for the young and healthy might have come down, along with reduced coverage, the cost for older, sicker citizens would have skyrocketed. This would have been the likely scenario if three Republican senators hadn't had the courage to put the welfare of their fellow Americans above that of their party. (Only three out of 52 . . . how sad!)

Get ready now for Trump tax reform. He promised to "cut taxes tremendously for the middle class" and that the wealthiest Americans, "will not be gaining at all with this plan."

Again, the reality: According to the New York Times (fake news, of course) the proposed tax cut would go mostly to the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans while the bottom 35 percent would see no change or, in many cases an actual increase in their tax liability with the lowest rate going from 10 percent to 12 percent and most deductions, including those for medical expenses disappearing.

At the same time, the national debt would soar to new heights, but not to worry; plans are afoot to make up the difference by slashing Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security along with a smattering of brilliant little ideas like tripling entrance fees to our national parks ($70 to drive through Yosemite?).

Now, let us pirouette as gracefully as possible to a statement made to a group of reporters on Sept. 27 of this year by the Prevaricator in Chief: "My plan is for the working people, and my plan is for jobs . . . I don't benefit. I don't benefit. In fact, very, very strongly, as you see, I think there's very little benefit for people of wealth."

Mustering all the eloquence at his disposal, this is exactly what the man said. And the Green Slime keeps on oozing.

John O'Neill

Minden, Nevada