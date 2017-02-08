Guest column: Congressman McClintock misrepresented events at town hall | TahoeDailyTribune.com

I attended your town hall in Roseville on Saturday, Feb. 4, after driving two hours over Donner Summit to come speak with you and waiting in line for another two hours to make sure I would get in. I had a front row seat, unlike the majority of your constituents who arrived that day, and even got the opportunity to ask you a question.

I was also the single person who followed you out of the theater, holding two paper signs and saying one word: “resist.” You were surrounded by five police officers, despite no threat of violent acts on you or anything else before, during and after the event.

In an interview with KCRA 3 following the event you stated, “We can’t allow anarchists to shut down our democratic process and can’t allow them to interfere with the right of the people to petition for redress.” You also referred to your constituents as “outside agitation.”

Let me remind you of the Merriam-Webster definition for “anarchist.”

1. A person who rebels against any authority, established order or ruling power; especially: one who uses violent means to overthrow established order. Both of your statements are incorrect and irresponsible, and I hope you have the integrity, as an elected official, to retract them.

The facts of the events at your town hall on Saturday do not point to anarchists and outside agitation, nor violence or rebellion. We are your constituents exercising our First Amendment rights to demand explanations for your support of destroying our environment, reducing government transparency, advocating racism, sexism, and bigotry, and threatening the lives of the 27,000 constituents in your district who rely on the Affordable Care Act.

We are registered voters and concerned American citizens doing exactly what you claim we threatened, petitioning for redress, and you should treat us as such.

Nicole Lutkemuller is a Tahoe City resident and co-chair of the Tahoe Truckee Democrats. She can be reached at nicolel_329@hotmail.com.