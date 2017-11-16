Letter: Help us help others

We are Maiella and Milan Riva and Lily Demus. Last year we collected gloves, hats, socks and thermals for our Tahoe Warm Room. We far exceeded our goal with all of your help. This year we are raising items for our local and surrounding foster care services. We are asking for donations of new toys, gift cards, pajamas and clothing for children and teens.

Please help us help others. Any of the above items can be dropped in the tall box in the front office of South Tahoe Middle School or Bijou Community School or in the labeled cans at the following addresses: 2235 Morro Drive; 2462 Alice Lake Road; and 562 Tehema Drive.

We are so grateful and thankful for your support in our fundraiser.

Maiella, Lily and Milan

South Lake Tahoe, California