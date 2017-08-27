I recently learned of the passing of Barbara Grant. I lived in Tahoe, 1974-1989. Barbara was one of the great survivors.

She taught skiing at Alpine. Had her own catering company. Vented her artistic side with a small business on the west side of the lake. What a great cook! She made a fab potato salad using garbanzo beans and granulated chicken stock. Yes, you read that right. Would kill for the recipe!

A couple of years ago, I was in Truckee and inquired about her. No one really knew what she was doing or where she was. Not only did I want to say "howdy," I was hoping to recover one of her recipes for red pepper marmalade. We used to get red peppers from Stockton and then make this fabulous condiment — now gone.

Here's to you Barbara Grant. You were a good one and a keeper. Just like that red pepper marmalade.

Rosie Dunsford

Calistoga, California